AC Milan has loaned its 28-year-old defender, Davide Calabria, to Bologna for the rest of the season.

Calabria, who has spent his entire professional career at Milan, will now play for another club for the first time, Idman.biz reports.

Since joining Milan in 2015, he has made 272 appearances, scoring 10 goals and providing 21 assists.

This season, Calabria has featured in 14 matches for Milan.

