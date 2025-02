Spanish winger Marco Asensio will play for Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season.

English club has reached an agreement with PSG in this regard, Idman.biz reports.

Asensio, who defended the honor of Real Madrid from 2014 to 2023, has been playing for the French club since 2023. The 29-year-old footballer has scored 2 goals in 16 matches for PSG this season.

Asensio scored 2 times in 38 matches for the Spanish national team from 2016 to 2023.

Idman.biz