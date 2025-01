Barcelona's Andreas Christensen has suffered another injury.

The Danish defender sustained a setback during training and will be sidelined for approximately three weeks due to an injury to his right leg, Idman.biz reports.

He had just returned to training earlier this month after being out for over four months. This season, Christensen has only played one match, which was in La Liga's opening round against Valencia on August 17, 2024.

Idman.biz