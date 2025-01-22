22 January 2025
EN

Champions League: Roundup of the day's highlights

Football
News
22 January 2025 15:46
IIFHS compiled records, firsts, and thrilling stats from matchday 7/

Matchday 7 of the Champions League group stage delivered a wealth of statistics, records, and remarkable moments, Idman.biz reports.

Liverpool vs Lille 2-1

French clubs have lost all their last 10 away games against English teams in the Champions League.

Lille lost their first match in official competition since 17 September 2024 (against Sporting Portugal), ending a series of 21 consecutive matches without a defeat.

Mohamed Salah (picture) reached 20 Champions League goals for Liverpool at Anfield.
Only 2 players habe scored more UCL goals for an English team at a single stadium:
Ruud van Nistelrooy (23 for Man United at Old Trafford),
Sergio Agüero (23 for Man City at Etihad).

Jonathan David's goal is the first ever that Liverpool conceded with numerical superiority in a Champions League match.

Jonathan David is just the 2nd Canadian player to score 5 goals in a Champions League season after Tomasz Radzinski in 2000/01 (for Anderlecht).

Atlético Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen 2-1

Julián Álvarez's first goal of his brace is the first ever that Atlético scored in a UCL game in numerical inferiority.

Álvarez's late second goal sealed the victory which is already 9th for “Colchoneros” across all competitions this season achieved courtesy of goals scored at dying minutes (90th and in added time).

This is also already 8th comeback to win for Atlético in all competitions within this season.

Monaco vs Aston Villa 1-0

Wilfried Singo (Monaco) is the first player to score a goal in the European Cup in the month of January since 57 years ago.
An Italian Giovanni Sacco was the last to do it, for Juventus against Eintracht Braunschweig on 31 January 1968.

Club Brugge vs Juventus 0-0

This is the first Champions League match that has seen only one shot on target since 23 October 2012 (Lille v Bayern München).

Bologna vs Borussia Dortmund 2-1

Bologna recorded their first win in the Champions League.
The “Rossoblu” last won in a UEFA competition back in 7 August 2002 (3-1 vs Teplice in the semi-final of the Intertoto Cup).

Crvena Zvezda vs PSV Eindhoven 2-3

PSV have scored 3 goals from corners; it’s just the 5th time this century seeing a team score as many goals from corners in a Champions League match, after Milan in 2007, Paris Saint-Germain in 2013, Manchester City in 2017 and 2023.

PSV have taken their fastest 2-0 lead (after 23 minutes) in a Champions League/European Cup match since September 1978 (then after 22 minutes against Fenerbahçe).

Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart 1-3

Jamie Leweling is the second player to score a brace for Stuttgart in the Champions League, after Mario Gomez did so against Lyon in 2007.
It is also his first in a Stuttgart shirt.

Atalanta vs Sturm Graz 5-0

Charles De Ketelaere has broken Kevin De Bruyne's record for the most goal involvements (9) by a Belgian player in a single Champions League season (4 goals and 5 assists in 7 games).

De Bruyne provided in 2022/23 for Man City 6 assists and scored 2 goals in 10 Champions League appearances.

Atalanta is the 5th Italian team with 5 different scorers in the same Champions League match, after:
Juventus in 2003 (vs Olympiacos),
Inter in 2004 (vs Valencia),
Fiorentina in 2009 (vs Debrecen),
Napoli in 2022 (vs Ajax).

