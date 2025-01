The training camp for Azerbaijan's Category I referees has officially begun.

The program includes two lessons and two physical training sessions on the field each day, Idman.biz reports.

Held at the Liv Bona Dea Arena, the camp will last for three days, with the final day dedicated to conducting a physical fitness test for the referees. This comprehensive training is aimed at enhancing both the technical skills and physical endurance of the country's top referees.

Idman.biz