PSG Intensifies Efforts for Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, Napoli's Decision Pending

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Napoli are in direct discussions as PSG intensifies efforts to finalize the transfer of Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The French champions have been keen on signing the Napoli winger for a long time and demonstrated strong interest last summer in convincing their counterparts from Naples to let go of the Georgian international.

The French club is reportedly open to offering players, including Milan Skriniar, along with cash as part of the deal, Idman.biz reports citing Fabrizio Romano.

The move now hinges on Napoli's decision.

