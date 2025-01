Tottenham Hotspur have extended the contract with South Korean football star Son Heung-Min.

The new agreement will keep the 32-year-old midfielder at the London club until the summer of 2026, Idman.biz reports.

Son has been a key player for Tottenham since joining in 2015. In the current Premier League season, he has made 17 appearances, scoring 5 goals and providing 6 assists.

Idman.biz