"I thought Ayaz Guliyev would become a star, but it didn't happen."

Former Russian national football player Andrey Pyatnitsky shared his thoughts on Ayaz Guliyev, who currently plays for Sabah, in an interview with Championat.

Spartak's former youth team coach highlighted that Guliyev has not fully realized his potential.

When asked by a journalist if this was due to his difficult character, Pyatnitsky responded: "Yes, that's right. He has a short temper and tends to hold grudges. This has affected his career."

Ayaz Guliyev has been playing for Sabah since 2023. The Russian-born Azerbaijani midfielder has played only 4 games in the Premier League this season and has not scored any goals.

Idman.biz