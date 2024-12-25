Salah is the top contender for the Ballon d'Or

The online sports portal Goal has released its updated ranking of players who are the leading contenders for the 2024/25 Ballon d'Or.

Idman.biz reports that Mohamed Salah, the forward for Liverpool, is at the top of the list.

Second place is claimed by Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid, while third place goes to Barcelona's Raphinha.

Other notable players include Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal (both Barcelona), Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), and Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen).

Rodri, the Manchester City midfielder, won the Ballon d'Or in 2024, defeating Vinicius Junior in the final race.

