Fernando Medeiros parts ways with Sumgayit FC

Sumgayit FC has mutually agreed to terminate the contract with midfielder Fernando Medeiros.
According to a statement from the club's press service, the decision was reached amicably with the 28-year-old player, Idman.biz reports.
Idman.biz
Idman.biz
