18 December 2024
EN

The Best Awards 2024: Vinicius Jr wins Best Men’s Player

Football
News
18 December 2024 09:26
40
The Best Awards 2024: Vinicius Jr wins Best Men’s Player

FIFA ‘The Best’ 2024 Awards ceremony took place in Doha, Qatar.

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr wins the Best Men’s Player Award for 2024, Idman.biz reports.

- Best Men’s Player: Vinicius Jr
- Best Women’s Player: Aitana Bonmati
- Best Men’s Coach: Carlo Ancelotti
- Best Women’s Coach: Emma Hayes
- Best Men’s Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez
- Best Women’s Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher
- Puskas Award: Alejandro Garnacho
- Marta Award: Marta
- FIFA Fair Play Award: Thiago Maia
- FIFA Fan Award: Guilherme Gandra Moura

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Juninho transfer could break record in Azerbaijan
18:00
Football

Juninho transfer could break record in Azerbaijan

In the initial discussions, Sevilla reportedly offered around 5 million euros
Marcus Rashford: "People want to know what Man United means to me!"
17:26
Football

Marcus Rashford: "People want to know what Man United means to me!"

Marcus Rashford has announced that he will be leaving Manchester United after spending ten seasons with the club
Most reliable and unreliable goalkeepers in the Azerbaijani Championship
17:07
Football

Most reliable and unreliable goalkeepers in the Azerbaijani Championship

In the Misli Premier League, goalkeepers have shown themselves in different ways through the first 17 rounds of the season
Sevilla offer for Juninho revealed, another bid expected for Qarabag
16:31
Football

Sevilla offer for Juninho revealed, another bid expected for Qarabag

If this happens, the LaLiga club will attempt to increase the offer in their next bid for Juninho
Is Elkhan Abdullayev leaving the national team?
15:10
Football

Is Elkhan Abdullayev leaving the national team?

The head coach of Azerbaijan’s U19 national football team, Elkhan Abdullayev, may soon part ways with the team
Azerbaijan Championship: The Relentless and the helpless – RESEARCH
15:03
Football

Azerbaijan Championship: The Relentless and the helpless – RESEARCH

This week kicked off with the match between Qarabag and Sumgayit, setting the stage for the latest round of the Misli Premier League

Most read

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO
17 December 11:40
Basketball

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO

The 32-year-old athlete's body was discovered in a block of five-story buildings in central Moscow
Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer
17 December 18:21
Football

Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer

Qarabag’s football player Olavio Juninho may continue his career in Spain
Karim Benzema to retire from Football
16 December 15:20
Football

Karim Benzema to retire from Football

Benzema is planning to bid farewell to football in the summer of 2025
Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO
16 December 17:30
Gymnastics

Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO

After the Paris Olympics, a list of gymnasts retiring from professional sports was compiled by Idman.biz