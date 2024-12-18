The Best Awards 2024: Vinicius Jr wins Best Men’s Player

FIFA ‘The Best’ 2024 Awards ceremony took place in Doha, Qatar.
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr wins the Best Men’s Player Award for 2024, Idman.biz reports.
- Best Men’s Player: Vinicius Jr
- Best Women’s Player: Aitana Bonmati
- Best Men’s Coach: Carlo Ancelotti
- Best Women’s Coach: Emma Hayes
- Best Men’s Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez
- Best Women’s Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher
- Puskas Award: Alejandro Garnacho
- Marta Award: Marta
- FIFA Fair Play Award: Thiago Maia
- FIFA Fan Award: Guilherme Gandra Moura
Idman.biz