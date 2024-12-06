Victory over France and tough opponents await Azerbaijan

The next opponents for the Azerbaijan national teams of U17 and U19 players have been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that seven of the eight teams that will face our teams in 2025 are familiar opponents, having previously played against Azerbaijan.

The U17 national team will meet Albania and Wales in Group 6 of League B in the second round of the 2024/25 season. Historically, Azerbaijan's U-17 team has faced these two teams three times. Against Albania, the team recorded 1 win and 1 loss, while Wales has been a tough opponent.

Albania – 2 matches

• 26.09.2001: Albania 3–2 Azerbaijan

• 29.10.2018: Albania 0–1 Azerbaijan

Wales – 1 match

• 08.11.2003: Wales 4–0 Azerbaijan

The current U16 team will compete in the U17 competition next season. Azerbaijan will face France, Israel, and Romania in Group 9. The U17 team will meet France and Israel for the second time and Romania for the fifth. Azerbaijan recently played against Romania last month, drawing 1–1. In total, the team has faced these three opponents six times, with 2 wins, 1 draw, and 3 losses. Notably, one of the victories came 19 years ago against France.

France – 1 match

• 17.03.2005: France 2–0 Azerbaijan

Israel – 1 match

• 24.10.2005: Israel 1–5 Azerbaijan

Romania – 4 matches

• 20.10.1995: Romania 0–1 Azerbaijan

• 08.03.1997: Romania 1–3 Azerbaijan

• 30.10.2016: Romania 1–0 Azerbaijan

• 19.11.2024: Romania 1–1 Azerbaijan



In the U-19 category, Azerbaijan will begin the 2025/26 season in Group 13, facing the Czech Republic, Northern Ireland, and Malta. The team has yet to play Malta.

Czech Republic – 1 match

• 12.10.2019: Czech Republic 0–4 Azerbaijan

Northern Ireland – 1 match

• 22.08.1998: Northern Ireland 0–3 Azerbaijan

Malta – no encounters yet

In total, the Azerbaijani youth teams have faced these upcoming opponents 11 times, with 3 wins, 1 draw, and 7 losses. Azerbaijan has scored 9 goals and conceded 24.

The U17 team will begin their second-round matches in the spring of 2025, and the new season’s games will take place in the second half of the year.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz