The referees who will represent Azerbaijan in international football matches in 2025 have been confirmed.

Idman.biz reports according to Sport24.az that there have been no changes compared to this year, as the same list has been submitted to FIFA.

Next year, Azerbaijan will be represented on the international stage by Aliyar Agayev, Elchin Mesiyev, Kamal Umudlu, and in women's football, Farida Lutfaliyeva.

Idman.biz