UEFA country rankings updated: Azerbaijan holds its ground

The updated UEFA country rankings have been revealed, following the results of the fifth round of the Europa League and the fourth round of the Conference League, bringing notable changes to the leaderboard.
Idman.biz reports that Finland, Greece, Kazakhstan, and several other nations have climbed higher rankings.
Despite Qarabag’s 1:4 loss to Lyon in the Europa League, which didn't add points to Azerbaijan's tally, the country has maintained its position.
Azerbaijan holds the 27th position with 19.625 points.
Romania, in 26th place, has widened the gap to 0.750 points.
Bulgaria trails closely behind Azerbaijan, with only a 0.250-point difference.
This season, Azerbaijani teams have collectively earned 2.875 points:
Qarabag and Zira contributed 1.250 each.
Sabah added 0.250, while Sumgayit secured 0.125.
At the top of the rankings, England reigns supreme with 97.035 points.
|
#
|
country
|
20/21
|
21/22
|
22/23
|
23/24
|
24/25
|
ranking
|
teams
|
1
|
England
|
24.357
|
21.000
|
23.000
|
17.375
|
11.303
|
97.035
|
7/ 7
|
2
|
Italy
|
16.285
|
15.714
|
22.357
|
21.000
|
10.125
|
85.481
|
8/ 8
|
3
|
Spain
|
19.500
|
18.428
|
16.571
|
16.062
|
9.000
|
79.561
|
7/ 7
|
4
|
Germany
|
15.214
|
16.214
|
17.125
|
19.357
|
9.375
|
77.285
|
8/ 8
|
5
|
France
|
7.916
|
18.416
|
12.583
|
16.250
|
8.642
|
63.807
|
6/ 7
|
6
|
Netherlands
|
9.200
|
19.200
|
13.500
|
10.000
|
7.333
|
59.233
|
5/ 6
|
7
|
Portugal
|
9.600
|
12.916
|
12.500
|
11.000
|
10.475
|
56.491
|
5/ 5
|
8
|
Belgium
|
6.000
|
6.600
|
14.200
|
14.400
|
8.600
|
49.800
|
5/ 5
|
9
|
Czech Republic
|
6.600
|
6.700
|
6.750
|
13.500
|
8.300
|
41.850
|
4/ 5
|
10
|
Turkey
|
3.100
|
6.700
|
11.800
|
12.000
|
6.500
|
40.100
|
4/ 5
|
11
|
Austria
|
6.700
|
10.400
|
4.900
|
4.800
|
6.875
|
33.675
|
4/ 5
|
12
|
Norway
|
6.500
|
7.625
|
5.750
|
8.000
|
5.375
|
33.250
|
2/ 4
|
13
|
Greece
|
5.100
|
8.000
|
2.125
|
11.400
|
5.875
|
32.500
|
3/ 4
|
14
|
Scotland
|
8.500
|
7.900
|
3.500
|
6.400
|
5.600
|
31.900
|
3/ 5
|
15
|
Switzerland
|
5.125
|
7.750
|
8.500
|
5.200
|
5.200
|
31.775
|
3/ 5
|
16
|
Denmark
|
4.125
|
7.800
|
5.900
|
8.500
|
5.250
|
31.575
|
2/ 4
|
17
|
Israel
|
7.000
|
6.750
|
6.250
|
8.750
|
2.375
|
31.125
|
1/ 4
|
18
|
Poland
|
4.000
|
4.625
|
7.750
|
6.875
|
7.500
|
30.750
|
2/ 4
|
19
|
Croatia
|
5.900
|
6.000
|
3.375
|
5.875
|
5.125
|
26.275
|
1/ 4
|
20
|
Serbia
|
5.500
|
9.500
|
5.375
|
1.400
|
2.900
|
24.675
|
2/ 5
|
21
|
Ukraine
|
6.800
|
4.200
|
5.700
|
4.100
|
2.600
|
23.400
|
2/ 5
|
22
|
Sweden
|
2.500
|
5.125
|
6.250
|
1.875
|
6.750
|
22.500
|
3/ 4
|
23
|
Hungary
|
4.250
|
2.750
|
5.875
|
4.500
|
5.125
|
22.500
|
1/ 4
|
24
|
Cyprus
|
4.000
|
4.125
|
5.100
|
3.750
|
5.500
|
22.475
|
3/ 4
|
25
|
Slovakia
|
1.500
|
4.125
|
6.000
|
5.000
|
4.625
|
21.250
|
1/ 4
|
26
|
Romania
|
3.750
|
2.250
|
6.250
|
3.250
|
4.875
|
20.375
|
1/ 4
|
27
|
Azerbaijan
|
2.500
|
4.375
|
4.000
|
5.875
|
2.875
|
19.625
|
1/ 4
|
28
|
Bulgaria
|
4.000
|
3.375
|
4.500
|
4.375
|
3.125
|
19.375
|
1/ 4
|
29
|
Russia
|
4.333
|
5.300
|
4.333
|
4.333
|
0.000
|
18.299
|
0
|
30
|
Slovenia
|
2.250
|
3.000
|
2.125
|
3.875
|
5.875
|
17.125
|
2/ 4
|
31
|
Moldova
|
1.375
|
5.250
|
3.750
|
2.000
|
1.875
|
14.250
|
1/ 4
|
32
|
Ireland
|
1.875
|
2.875
|
3.375
|
1.500
|
3.875
|
13.500
|
1/ 4
|
33
|
Iceland
|
0.625
|
1.500
|
3.000
|
3.833
|
3.625
|
12.583
|
1/ 4
|
34
|
Armenia
|
1.375
|
1.875
|
2.375
|
2.250
|
4.375
|
12.250
|
1/ 4
|
35
|
Kosovo
|
1.833
|
2.333
|
2.875
|
3.000
|
2.000
|
12.041
|
4
|
36
|
Latvia
|
1.375
|
2.625
|
2.750
|
1.625
|
3.375
|
11.750
|
1/ 4
|
37
|
Bosnia-Herzegovina
|
2.625
|
1.625
|
2.000
|
2.250
|
3.000
|
11.500
|
1/ 4
|
38
|
Finland
|
1.375
|
3.750
|
2.625
|
1.750
|
2.000
|
11.500
|
1/ 4
|
39
|
Kazakhstan
|
1.000
|
2.875
|
1.125
|
3.125
|
2.750
|
10.875
|
1/ 4
|
40
|
Faroe Islands
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
2.250
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
10.750
|
4
|
41
|
Malta
|
1.500
|
1.875
|
2.625
|
1.500
|
1.000
|
8.500
|
4
|
42
|
Lithuania
|
1.625
|
1.750
|
2.375
|
1.125
|
1.375
|
8.250
|
4
|
43
|
Liechtenstein
|
0.500
|
0.000
|
6.500
|
0.500
|
0.500
|
8.000
|
1
|
44
|
Estonia
|
1.375
|
3.666
|
1.166
|
0.125
|
1.625
|
7.957
|
4
|
45
|
Albania
|
2.000
|
1.625
|
0.875
|
2.125
|
1.250
|
7.875
|
4
|
46
|
Northern Ireland
|
2.833
|
1.625
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.000
|
7.833
|
1/ 4
|
47
|
Montenegro
|
1.625
|
0.750
|
1.000
|
1.333
|
2.500
|
7.208
|
3
|
48
|
Luxembourg
|
1.000
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
2.250
|
1.250
|
6.875
|
4
|
49
|
Wales
|
1.500
|
1.500
|
1.166
|
0.625
|
2.000
|
6.791
|
1/ 4
|
50
|
Georgia
|
1.750
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.250
|
1.250
|
6.625
|
4
|
51
|
North Macedonia
|
1.750
|
0.625
|
1.625
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
6.166
|
3
|
52
|
Belarus
|
1.500
|
0.250
|
0.625
|
1.750
|
1.375
|
5.500
|
1/ 4
|
53
|
Andorra
|
0.666
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
1.666
|
1.000
|
5.498
|
3
|
54
|
Gibraltar
|
1.666
|
1.250
|
0.875
|
0.166
|
1.500
|
5.457
|
3
|
55
|
San Marino
|
0.500
|
0.166
|
0.833
|
0.333
|
0.666
|
2.498
|
3
Idman.biz