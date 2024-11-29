UEFA country rankings updated: Azerbaijan holds its ground

The updated UEFA country rankings have been revealed, following the results of the fifth round of the Europa League and the fourth round of the Conference League, bringing notable changes to the leaderboard.

Idman.biz reports that Finland, Greece, Kazakhstan, and several other nations have climbed higher rankings.

Despite Qarabag’s 1:4 loss to Lyon in the Europa League, which didn't add points to Azerbaijan's tally, the country has maintained its position.

Azerbaijan holds the 27th position with 19.625 points.

Romania, in 26th place, has widened the gap to 0.750 points.

Bulgaria trails closely behind Azerbaijan, with only a 0.250-point difference.

This season, Azerbaijani teams have collectively earned 2.875 points:

Qarabag and Zira contributed 1.250 each.

Sabah added 0.250, while Sumgayit secured 0.125.

At the top of the rankings, England reigns supreme with 97.035 points.

# country 20/21 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 ranking teams 1 England 24.357 21.000 23.000 17.375 11.303 97.035 7/ 7 2 Italy 16.285 15.714 22.357 21.000 10.125 85.481 8/ 8 3 Spain 19.500 18.428 16.571 16.062 9.000 79.561 7/ 7 4 Germany 15.214 16.214 17.125 19.357 9.375 77.285 8/ 8 5 France 7.916 18.416 12.583 16.250 8.642 63.807 6/ 7 6 Netherlands 9.200 19.200 13.500 10.000 7.333 59.233 5/ 6 7 Portugal 9.600 12.916 12.500 11.000 10.475 56.491 5/ 5 8 Belgium 6.000 6.600 14.200 14.400 8.600 49.800 5/ 5 9 Czech Republic 6.600 6.700 6.750 13.500 8.300 41.850 4/ 5 10 Turkey 3.100 6.700 11.800 12.000 6.500 40.100 4/ 5 11 Austria 6.700 10.400 4.900 4.800 6.875 33.675 4/ 5 12 Norway 6.500 7.625 5.750 8.000 5.375 33.250 2/ 4 13 Greece 5.100 8.000 2.125 11.400 5.875 32.500 3/ 4 14 Scotland 8.500 7.900 3.500 6.400 5.600 31.900 3/ 5 15 Switzerland 5.125 7.750 8.500 5.200 5.200 31.775 3/ 5 16 Denmark 4.125 7.800 5.900 8.500 5.250 31.575 2/ 4 17 Israel 7.000 6.750 6.250 8.750 2.375 31.125 1/ 4 18 Poland 4.000 4.625 7.750 6.875 7.500 30.750 2/ 4 19 Croatia 5.900 6.000 3.375 5.875 5.125 26.275 1/ 4 20 Serbia 5.500 9.500 5.375 1.400 2.900 24.675 2/ 5 21 Ukraine 6.800 4.200 5.700 4.100 2.600 23.400 2/ 5 22 Sweden 2.500 5.125 6.250 1.875 6.750 22.500 3/ 4 23 Hungary 4.250 2.750 5.875 4.500 5.125 22.500 1/ 4 24 Cyprus 4.000 4.125 5.100 3.750 5.500 22.475 3/ 4 25 Slovakia 1.500 4.125 6.000 5.000 4.625 21.250 1/ 4 26 Romania 3.750 2.250 6.250 3.250 4.875 20.375 1/ 4 27 Azerbaijan 2.500 4.375 4.000 5.875 2.875 19.625 1/ 4 28 Bulgaria 4.000 3.375 4.500 4.375 3.125 19.375 1/ 4 29 Russia 4.333 5.300 4.333 4.333 0.000 18.299 0 30 Slovenia 2.250 3.000 2.125 3.875 5.875 17.125 2/ 4 31 Moldova 1.375 5.250 3.750 2.000 1.875 14.250 1/ 4 32 Ireland 1.875 2.875 3.375 1.500 3.875 13.500 1/ 4 33 Iceland 0.625 1.500 3.000 3.833 3.625 12.583 1/ 4 34 Armenia 1.375 1.875 2.375 2.250 4.375 12.250 1/ 4 35 Kosovo 1.833 2.333 2.875 3.000 2.000 12.041 4 36 Latvia 1.375 2.625 2.750 1.625 3.375 11.750 1/ 4 37 Bosnia-Herzegovina 2.625 1.625 2.000 2.250 3.000 11.500 1/ 4 38 Finland 1.375 3.750 2.625 1.750 2.000 11.500 1/ 4 39 Kazakhstan 1.000 2.875 1.125 3.125 2.750 10.875 1/ 4 40 Faroe Islands 2.750 1.500 2.250 2.750 1.500 10.750 4 41 Malta 1.500 1.875 2.625 1.500 1.000 8.500 4 42 Lithuania 1.625 1.750 2.375 1.125 1.375 8.250 4 43 Liechtenstein 0.500 0.000 6.500 0.500 0.500 8.000 1 44 Estonia 1.375 3.666 1.166 0.125 1.625 7.957 4 45 Albania 2.000 1.625 0.875 2.125 1.250 7.875 4 46 Northern Ireland 2.833 1.625 1.250 1.125 1.000 7.833 1/ 4 47 Montenegro 1.625 0.750 1.000 1.333 2.500 7.208 3 48 Luxembourg 1.000 1.250 1.125 2.250 1.250 6.875 4 49 Wales 1.500 1.500 1.166 0.625 2.000 6.791 1/ 4 50 Georgia 1.750 1.250 1.125 1.250 1.250 6.625 4 51 North Macedonia 1.750 0.625 1.625 1.500 0.666 6.166 3 52 Belarus 1.500 0.250 0.625 1.750 1.375 5.500 1/ 4 53 Andorra 0.666 1.500 0.666 1.666 1.000 5.498 3 54 Gibraltar 1.666 1.250 0.875 0.166 1.500 5.457 3 55 San Marino 0.500 0.166 0.833 0.333 0.666 2.498 3

Idman.biz