29 November 2024
UEFA country rankings updated: Azerbaijan holds its ground

29 November 2024 09:48
The updated UEFA country rankings have been revealed, following the results of the fifth round of the Europa League and the fourth round of the Conference League, bringing notable changes to the leaderboard.

Idman.biz reports that Finland, Greece, Kazakhstan, and several other nations have climbed higher rankings.

Despite Qarabag’s 1:4 loss to Lyon in the Europa League, which didn't add points to Azerbaijan's tally, the country has maintained its position.

Azerbaijan holds the 27th position with 19.625 points.
Romania, in 26th place, has widened the gap to 0.750 points.
Bulgaria trails closely behind Azerbaijan, with only a 0.250-point difference.
This season, Azerbaijani teams have collectively earned 2.875 points:
Qarabag and Zira contributed 1.250 each.
Sabah added 0.250, while Sumgayit secured 0.125.
At the top of the rankings, England reigns supreme with 97.035 points.

20/21

21/22

22/23

23/24

24/25

ranking

teams

1

England

24.357

21.000

23.000

17.375

11.303

97.035

7/ 7

2

Italy

16.285

15.714

22.357

21.000

10.125

85.481

8/ 8

3

Spain

19.500

18.428

16.571

16.062

9.000

79.561

7/ 7

4

Germany

15.214

16.214

17.125

19.357

9.375

77.285

8/ 8

5

France

7.916

18.416

12.583

16.250

8.642

63.807

6/ 7

6

Netherlands

9.200

19.200

13.500

10.000

7.333

59.233

5/ 6

7

Portugal

9.600

12.916

12.500

11.000

10.475

56.491

5/ 5

8

Belgium

6.000

6.600

14.200

14.400

8.600

49.800

5/ 5

9

Czech Republic

6.600

6.700

6.750

13.500

8.300

41.850

4/ 5

10

Turkey

3.100

6.700

11.800

12.000

6.500

40.100

4/ 5

11

Austria

6.700

10.400

4.900

4.800

6.875

33.675

4/ 5

12

Norway

6.500

7.625

5.750

8.000

5.375

33.250

2/ 4

13

Greece

5.100

8.000

2.125

11.400

5.875

32.500

3/ 4

14

Scotland

8.500

7.900

3.500

6.400

5.600

31.900

3/ 5

15

Switzerland

5.125

7.750

8.500

5.200

5.200

31.775

3/ 5

16

Denmark

4.125

7.800

5.900

8.500

5.250

31.575

2/ 4

17

Israel

7.000

6.750

6.250

8.750

2.375

31.125

1/ 4

18

Poland

4.000

4.625

7.750

6.875

7.500

30.750

2/ 4

19

Croatia

5.900

6.000

3.375

5.875

5.125

26.275

1/ 4

20

Serbia

5.500

9.500

5.375

1.400

2.900

24.675

2/ 5

21

Ukraine

6.800

4.200

5.700

4.100

2.600

23.400

2/ 5

22

Sweden

2.500

5.125

6.250

1.875

6.750

22.500

3/ 4

23

Hungary

4.250

2.750

5.875

4.500

5.125

22.500

1/ 4

24

Cyprus

4.000

4.125

5.100

3.750

5.500

22.475

3/ 4

25

Slovakia

1.500

4.125

6.000

5.000

4.625

21.250

1/ 4

26

Romania

3.750

2.250

6.250

3.250

4.875

20.375

1/ 4

27

Azerbaijan

2.500

4.375

4.000

5.875

2.875

19.625

1/ 4

28

Bulgaria

4.000

3.375

4.500

4.375

3.125

19.375

1/ 4

29

Russia

4.333

5.300

4.333

4.333

0.000

18.299

0

30

Slovenia

2.250

3.000

2.125

3.875

5.875

17.125

2/ 4

31

Moldova

1.375

5.250

3.750

2.000

1.875

14.250

1/ 4

32

Ireland

1.875

2.875

3.375

1.500

3.875

13.500

1/ 4

33

Iceland

0.625

1.500

3.000

3.833

3.625

12.583

1/ 4

34

Armenia

1.375

1.875

2.375

2.250

4.375

12.250

1/ 4

35

Kosovo

1.833

2.333

2.875

3.000

2.000

12.041

4

36

Latvia

1.375

2.625

2.750

1.625

3.375

11.750

1/ 4

37

Bosnia-Herzegovina

2.625

1.625

2.000

2.250

3.000

11.500

1/ 4

38

Finland

1.375

3.750

2.625

1.750

2.000

11.500

1/ 4

39

Kazakhstan

1.000

2.875

1.125

3.125

2.750

10.875

1/ 4

40

Faroe Islands

2.750

1.500

2.250

2.750

1.500

10.750

4

41

Malta

1.500

1.875

2.625

1.500

1.000

8.500

4

42

Lithuania

1.625

1.750

2.375

1.125

1.375

8.250

4

43

Liechtenstein

0.500

0.000

6.500

0.500

0.500

8.000

1

44

Estonia

1.375

3.666

1.166

0.125

1.625

7.957

4

45

Albania

2.000

1.625

0.875

2.125

1.250

7.875

4

46

Northern Ireland

2.833

1.625

1.250

1.125

1.000

7.833

1/ 4

47

Montenegro

1.625

0.750

1.000

1.333

2.500

7.208

3

48

Luxembourg

1.000

1.250

1.125

2.250

1.250

6.875

4

49

Wales

1.500

1.500

1.166

0.625

2.000

6.791

1/ 4

50

Georgia

1.750

1.250

1.125

1.250

1.250

6.625

4

51

North Macedonia

1.750

0.625

1.625

1.500

0.666

6.166

3

52

Belarus

1.500

0.250

0.625

1.750

1.375

5.500

1/ 4

53

Andorra

0.666

1.500

0.666

1.666

1.000

5.498

3

54

Gibraltar

1.666

1.250

0.875

0.166

1.500

5.457

3

55

San Marino

0.500

0.166

0.833

0.333

0.666

2.498

3

Idman.biz

