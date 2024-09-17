The International Football Federation History and Statistics organization has compiled a list of players who entered the game without substitution and scored the most goals in LaLiga.

Idman.biz reports that the table is headed by Girona player Christian Stuani.

The 37-year-old forward entered the match against Barcelona in the 69th minute of the 5th round of the Spanish championship, and by scoring in the 80th minute, he increased the number of goals to 28. The same number of goals was scored by Julio Salinas, who chased the ball in 1982-2000.

Although the Argentinian star Lionel Messi rarely comes into the game as a substitute in the Barcelona team, he has 27 goals and is the third.

Idman.biz