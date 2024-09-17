From Araz-Nakhchivan to Gabala

Araz-Nakhchivan took the Gabala forward on loan.
Idman.biz reports that Sanan Aghalarov, a student of the club, will play with the Red Whites until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old player will play in the team on loan.
Idman.biz
