17 September 2024
From Araz-Nakhchivan to Gabala

Football
News
17 September 2024 14:57
From Araz-Nakhchivan to Gabala

Araz-Nakhchivan took the Gabala forward on loan.

Idman.biz reports that Sanan Aghalarov, a student of the club, will play with the Red Whites until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old player will play in the team on loan.

