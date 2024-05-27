27 May 2024
Gabala parted ways with six internationals

27 May 2024 13:35
Gabala parted ways with six players.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the club.

The regional representative said goodbye to six foreign players. The contracts of defender Lucas Afriko, midfielders Ahmed Isaiah, Ayyub Allach, Clésio Baúque, Yaovi Akakpo and striker Osama Khalaila, which expire at the end of the 2023-2024 season, have not been extended.

From 2020, Serge Akakpo, who played in the "red-black" uniform, scored 3 goals in 30 games. Belgian Allash, who moved to Gabala in 2023, has 10 goals in 56 matches.

Israeli Khalaila, who joined Gabala last summer, played in 40 (10 goals), Brazilian Afriko 35 (1 goal), Nigerian Isaiah 26 (1 goal) matches. Mozambican Baúque, who returned to the team of "red-blacks" this winter, scored 1 goal in 13 matches.

It should be noted that Gabala, which took the last place in the Premier League, was promoted to the I League.

