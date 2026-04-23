US envoy proposes inviting Italy to World Cup instead of Iran

Paolo Zampolli, a special envoy of the US president, has put forward a controversial proposal regarding the FIFA World Cup, suggesting that Italy should be invited to the tournament in place of Iran.

According to Idman.Biz, Zampolli has formally approached FIFA with the idea, arguing that Italy’s status as a four-time world champion makes the proposal worth considering. He also noted that hosting the tournament in the United States could add further appeal to such a decision.

The suggestion has raised questions about the selection process for national teams, as qualification is typically determined strictly through sporting merit. Replacing Iran national football team with Italy national football team would represent an unprecedented move in modern World Cup history.

Italy, one of the most successful nations in international football, has experienced mixed fortunes in recent years, including failure to qualify for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments, which has intensified scrutiny around its global standing.

At this stage, FIFA has not issued any official response to Zampolli’s proposal, and it remains unclear whether the idea will be formally considered.