23 April 2026
EN

US envoy proposes inviting Italy to World Cup instead of Iran

Football
News
23 April 2026 12:29
36
US envoy proposes inviting Italy to World Cup instead of Iran

Paolo Zampolli, a special envoy of the US president, has put forward a controversial proposal regarding the FIFA World Cup, suggesting that Italy should be invited to the tournament in place of Iran.

According to Idman.Biz, Zampolli has formally approached FIFA with the idea, arguing that Italy’s status as a four-time world champion makes the proposal worth considering. He also noted that hosting the tournament in the United States could add further appeal to such a decision.

The suggestion has raised questions about the selection process for national teams, as qualification is typically determined strictly through sporting merit. Replacing Iran national football team with Italy national football team would represent an unprecedented move in modern World Cup history.

Italy, one of the most successful nations in international football, has experienced mixed fortunes in recent years, including failure to qualify for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments, which has intensified scrutiny around its global standing.

At this stage, FIFA has not issued any official response to Zampolli’s proposal, and it remains unclear whether the idea will be formally considered.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Ronaldo reacts as Al-Nassr reach AFC Champions League Two final
17:59
World football

Ronaldo reacts as Al-Nassr reach AFC Champions League Two final

Portuguese star says he is “proud of the team” after dominant semi-final win
Ancelotti backs PSG as new Champions League favourites after Real Madrid exit
16:27
World football

Ancelotti backs PSG as new Champions League favourites after Real Madrid exit

Italian coach shifts prediction following quarter-final defeat to Bayern Munich
Real Madrid confirm injuries to Militao and Guler after win over Alaves
15:53
World football

Real Madrid confirm injuries to Militao and Guler after win over Alaves

Defender and forward both suffer hamstring issues during La Liga clash
Arteta’s son makes Arsenal U18 debut in win over Reading
14:34
World football

Arteta’s son makes Arsenal U18 debut in win over Reading - PHOTO

16-year-old winger takes next step in youth career under spotlight at north London club
TV pundit questions Yamal’s professionalism after injury against Celta
11:43
World football

TV pundit questions Yamal’s professionalism after injury against Celta - PHOTO

Furlancich links Barcelona teenager’s fitness issue to lifestyle concerns
Benzia criticises refereeing after Qarabag exit from Azerbaijan Cup
10:33
Football

Benzia criticises refereeing after Qarabag exit from Azerbaijan Cup - PHOTO

Former midfielder claims “no other way” to beat club following semi-final defeat to Sabah

Most read

Lamine Yamal hails Messi as his role model
21 April 09:58
World football

Lamine Yamal hails Messi as his role model

Barcelona forward hopes to follow in footsteps of Inter Miami captain
Italy demands tax declarations from Formula 1 drivers
21 April 17:58
Formula 1

Italy demands tax declarations from Formula 1 drivers

Authorities warn of potential criminal cases over undeclared income
Hakimi meets Rihanna in Paris and gifts signed PSG shirt
22 April 15:16
World football

Hakimi meets Rihanna in Paris and gifts signed PSG shirt - VIDEO

Viral moment sparks playful reactions among fans on social media
Premier League: Man City could go top while Chelsea risk missing out on Champions League
21 April 15:52
World football

Premier League: Man City could go top while Chelsea risk missing out on Champions League

Rescheduled fixtures from matchweek 34 set to shape title race and European battle