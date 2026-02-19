Kochalski among Champions League’s top three goalkeepers for saves

Qarabag goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski has moved into the top three shot-stoppers in this season’s UEFA Champions League after another busy night between the posts, İdman.Biz reports.

UEFA statistics show the Polish keeper made 10 saves in the first leg of the play-off against Newcastle United, a match the Azerbaijani champions lost 6-1 but in which Kochalski prevented an even heavier scoreline. The performance lifted his overall tally to 40 saves across the league phase and the knock-out round.

Only two goalkeepers have recorded more interventions so far: Bodo/Glimt’s Nikita Haikin leads with 52 saves, while Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois sits second on 44. Kochalski’s numbers underline how frequently Qarabag have relied on their goalkeeper during a demanding European campaign against elite opposition.

The return leg between Newcastle and Qarabag will take place in England on 25 February, where the Magpies hold a commanding advantage but the visitors will again look to their in-form keeper to keep them competitive.