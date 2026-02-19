19 February 2026
EN

Kochalski among Champions League’s top three goalkeepers for saves

Football
News
19 February 2026 11:50
35
Kochalski among Champions League’s top three goalkeepers for saves

Qarabag goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski has moved into the top three shot-stoppers in this season’s UEFA Champions League after another busy night between the posts, İdman.Biz reports.

UEFA statistics show the Polish keeper made 10 saves in the first leg of the play-off against Newcastle United, a match the Azerbaijani champions lost 6-1 but in which Kochalski prevented an even heavier scoreline. The performance lifted his overall tally to 40 saves across the league phase and the knock-out round.

Only two goalkeepers have recorded more interventions so far: Bodo/Glimt’s Nikita Haikin leads with 52 saves, while Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois sits second on 44. Kochalski’s numbers underline how frequently Qarabag have relied on their goalkeeper during a demanding European campaign against elite opposition.

The return leg between Newcastle and Qarabag will take place in England on 25 February, where the Magpies hold a commanding advantage but the visitors will again look to their in-form keeper to keep them competitive.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Tahir Suleymanov: referee in Qarabag vs Newcastle did not meet Champions League play-off level
15:15
World football

Tahir Suleymanov: referee in Qarabag vs Newcastle did not meet Champions League play-off level

Former FIFA official questions VAR penalty decision after heavy defeat in Baku
Newcastle masterclass in Baku exposes Qarabag to elite-level reality - IDMAN.BIZ
14:42
Azerbaijan football

Newcastle masterclass in Baku exposes Qarabag to elite-level reality - IDMAN.BIZ

Qarabag’s heavy defeat in the Champions League play-off first leg reflects not only one bad night but the broader gap between domestic football environments
Barcelona presidential candidate speaks about Messi return after billboard tribute
12:55
World football

Barcelona presidential candidate speaks about Messi return after billboard tribute

Mark Siria says gesture was respect rather than marketing as nostalgia grows among fans
Azerbaijan’s Premier League ranked 41st in global championship standings
12:20
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijan’s Premier League ranked 41st in global championship standings

IFFHS list highlights impact of European results between 2021 and 2025
Alexander-Arnold could consider Liverpool return after difficult spell at Real Madrid
11:18
World football

Alexander-Arnold could consider Liverpool return after difficult spell at Real Madrid

England defender struggling for minutes despite long-term contract in Spain
Eddie Howe matches English coaching record as Newcastle thrash Qarabag 6-1
10:10
World football

Eddie Howe matches English coaching record as Newcastle thrash Qarabag 6-1

Magpies boss now one win away from historic Champions League mark

Most read

Real staff member clashes with Benfica president after tense night in Lisbon
18 February 09:31
Football

Real staff member clashes with Benfica president after tense night in Lisbon

Vinicius jr racism incident overshadows champions league tie at estadio da luz
Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como
09:35
World football

Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como

Tempers flare at full-time as stalemate leaves both sides frustrated
Newcastle fans: Baku is a great city but we could embarrass ourselves - IDMAN.BIZ
17 February 11:33
World football

Newcastle fans: Baku is a great city but we could embarrass ourselves - IDMAN.BIZ

More than 2,000 travelling supporters expected in Azerbaijan’s capital
Newcastle fans form long queues in Baku ahead of Qarabag clash
18 February 16:15
Football

Newcastle fans form long queues in Baku ahead of Qarabag clash

Around 2 000 travelling supporters gather for Champions League tickets