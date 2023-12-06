Azerbaijan Championship: an unusual goal - VIDEO

An unusual goal was scored in the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Championship.
Idman.biz reports that this was recorded in the game "Absheron" - "Birbasha Baku" which took place within the first round.
Museyib Valiyev, the football player of the last champion, distinguished himself. The player who netted the 5th ball laughed and celebrated the goal.
The match ended with a 5:0 victory of "Birbasha Baku".
Idman.biz
