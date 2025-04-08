Anna Bashta: “I will come back even stronger”

“This is just a new chapter. I’ll be patient, reassess my goals, and come back even stronger.”

Idman.biz reports that these are the words of Azerbaijani national fencer Anna Bashta, who is currently recovering from an injury.

In a heartfelt message shared on her social media page, Bashta revealed she was re-injured during her most recent competition.

"Sharp pain, shock, and then... silence. One thought echoed in my mind: ‘Again? Why now?’ It wasn’t just the pain—it was the kind of disappointment that brings tears to your eyes."

She noted that surgery is now behind her, and she faces a long rehabilitation process in the coming months.

"I’ll miss everything—the early morning training, the adrenaline before a match, even the exhausting preparations that push you to the limit. But I know this isn’t the end. I’m not giving up."

Bashta also addressed her fans with gratitude:

"Your support is like oxygen to me right now. Thank you for being there."

