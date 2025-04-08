Azerbaijani fencer finishes 14th at World Championships

The Cadet and Junior Fencing World Championships have kicked off in Wuxi, China.

The first day of competition saw the individual sabre events for junior boys and girls, Idman.biz reports.

Among the Azerbaijani representatives, Zarifa Huseynova finished 14th overall. She was defeated in the match for a place in the top eight.

Meanwhile, Farah Abasova, Leyla Ahmadova, and Valentina Zeynalova all advanced from the group stage to the playoffs but were eliminated in the round determining qualification for the top 64.

In the junior boys’ sabre event, Aykhan Khasiyev, Rasul Aliyev, and Abbas Huseynov also progressed from the group stage to the playoffs, but they too fell short in their efforts to reach the round of 64. Timur Husnaddinov ended his journey in the group stage.

Idman.biz