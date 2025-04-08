8 April 2025
EN

Azerbaijani fencer finishes 14th at World Championships

Fencing
News
8 April 2025 10:41
19
Azerbaijani fencer finishes 14th at World Championships

The Cadet and Junior Fencing World Championships have kicked off in Wuxi, China.

The first day of competition saw the individual sabre events for junior boys and girls, Idman.biz reports.

Among the Azerbaijani representatives, Zarifa Huseynova finished 14th overall. She was defeated in the match for a place in the top eight.

Meanwhile, Farah Abasova, Leyla Ahmadova, and Valentina Zeynalova all advanced from the group stage to the playoffs but were eliminated in the round determining qualification for the top 64.

In the junior boys’ sabre event, Aykhan Khasiyev, Rasul Aliyev, and Abbas Huseynov also progressed from the group stage to the playoffs, but they too fell short in their efforts to reach the round of 64. Timur Husnaddinov ended his journey in the group stage.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Azerbaijani sabre fencer wins bronze – PHOTO
15:26
Fencing

ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Azerbaijani sabre fencer wins bronze – PHOTO

Azerbaijani sabre fencer Jahan Sadykhova has secured a bronze medal at the fencing events of the Gymnasiade
Anna Bashta: “I will come back even stronger”
11:47
Fencing

Anna Bashta: “I will come back even stronger”

In a heartfelt message shared on her social media page, Bashta revealed she was re-injured during her most recent competition
ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Azerbaijani fencer wins gold – UPDATED - PHOTO
7 April 16:45
Fencing

ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Azerbaijani fencer wins gold – UPDATED - PHOTO

The ISF U15 Gymnasiade Sports Games are ongoing in Serbia, with the second day of fencing events spotlighting épée competitions
Garay Mammadli: "Winning a medal in such competitions is very important for me"
6 April 15:50
Fencing

Garay Mammadli: "Winning a medal in such competitions is very important for me"

He expressed his happiness for bringing our national team its first medal
Gymnasium: Azerbaijan secures first medal - PHOTO
6 April 14:52
Fencing

Gymnasium: Azerbaijan secures first medal - PHOTO

Thus, Mammadli secured a bronze medal for himself and Azerbaijan team
Azerbaijani saber fencers will compete in the world championship to be held in China
6 April 14:00
Fencing

Azerbaijani saber fencers will compete in the world championship to be held in China

Azerbaijan Fencing Federation has published information about this

Most read

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph
7 April 15:21
World football

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph

Sabalenka—who resides in Miami—attended Inter Miami's recent match against Toronto FC
Manchester derby today
6 April 14:23
Football

Manchester derby today

In the 31st round, Manchester United will host their arch-rival Manchester City
Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?
6 April 10:27
Football

Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?

Barcelona’s impressive 9-game winning streak in La Liga has come to an end

WATCH: Jude Bellingham kicks VAR monitor after Valencia draw - VIDEO
7 April 13:14
Football

WATCH: Jude Bellingham kicks VAR monitor after Valencia draw - VIDEO

Jude Bellingham may face another suspension after a video surfaced showing him kicking a VAR monitor