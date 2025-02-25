25 February 2025
EN

11th place at the European Fencing Championship - PHOTO

Fencing
News
25 February 2025 16:43
9
On the third day of the European Fencing Championship in Antalya, Turkiye, the winners were determined in the team events for the cadet girls' sabre and cadet boys' épée.

The Azerbaijani sabre team, consisting of Farah Abasova, Leyla Ahmadova, Valentina Zeynalova, and Zuleykha Sultanli, secured 11th place, Idman.biz reports.

In their first match, the team lost to Ukraine 29-45. However, they bounced back with a 45-42 win over Spain in the battle for the 9th-16th positions, before being defeated by Poland 37-45. The team finished 11th after defeating Bulgaria 45-42 in the final match for this place.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani épée team, consisting of Vahab Fatullayev, Emin Safarbayov, and Oruj Misirzada, lost 34-45 to Austria in their first match and ended the tournament in 18th place.

