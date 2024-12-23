23 December 2024
Azerbaijan Champions in sabre and epee fencing announced - PHOTOS

23 December 2024 09:00
9
The Azerbaijan Fencing Championship has officially commenced at the Sports Hall of Azerbaijan Technical University.

Idman.biz reports that winners of individual competitions in the sabre and epee categories were determined during the first two days of the event.

The champions and runners-up were awarded certificates and medals by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, and the Secretary-General of the Azerbaijan Fencing Federation, Vasif Mammadov.

Sabre
Men:
1. Saleh Mammadov
2. Murad Akbarov
3. Rasul Aliyev, Abbas Huseynov

Women:
1. Sabina Karimova
2. Palina Kaspiarovich
3. Valentina Zeynalova, Zarifa Huseynova

Epee
Men:
1. Ruslan Hasanov
2. Emin Safarbayov
3. Oruc Misirzade, Said Aliyev

Women:
1. Aynur Guliyeva
2. Khadija Hasanli
3. Nazrin Mehdiyeva, Nazila Rahimova

