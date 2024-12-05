5 December 2024
Alisher Usmanov steps down as President of the International Fencing Federation

5 December 2024 11:35
Alisher Usmanov, the president of the International Fencing Federation (FIE), has voluntarily stepped down from his position.

The decision was announced by a representative of the Uzbek-born Russian businessman, Idman.biz reports.

It was reported that Usmanov took this step to prevent the sanctions imposed on him from affecting the organization he leads.

Usmanov has served as the president of FIE since 2008. He suspended his duties as president in 2022 due to European Union sanctions. However, on November 30 of this year, Usmanov was re-elected as president of the federation.

