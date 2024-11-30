30 November 2024
Old-new president of the International Fencing Federation

30 November 2024 17:34
71-year-old Alishir Usmanov was elected president of the International Fencing Federation (FIE).

Russian businessman of Uzbekistan origin held a similar position from 2008 to March 3, 2022. Later, he voluntarily suspended his duties as FIE president due to EU sanctions, Idman.biz reports.

In the elections held in Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Usmanov received 120 votes, while his Swedish opponent, Otto Drakenberg, received only 26 votes.

In October, Usmanov won the court case against the German ARD TV channel regarding the "referee procurement system" at the Paris 2024 FIE. His personal wealth is estimated by Forbes at 13.4 billion euros.

