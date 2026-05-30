Sabina Karimova: “The National Team Looks Much More Confident Than Before” – IDMAN.BIZ COMMENTARY

The recent Fencing World Cup stage in Peru highlighted the progress being made by Azerbaijan’s women’s sabre team.

Azerbaijani fencer Sabina Karimova told Idman.biz that the team delivered a strong performance at the tournament, where she competed alongside Anna Bashta, Palina Kaspiarovich and Zarifa Huseynova.

Karimova pointed to several positive developments within the national team.

“Azerbaijan performed well. Our team results have improved, and we have become more consistent in matches against strong opponents. Right now, the national team looks much more confident and stable compared to previous seasons. It is clear that the squad is gradually finding its form and regaining its competitiveness on the international stage,” she said.

Karimova also reflected on her individual performance.

“For me, this stage was very emotional and extremely valuable in terms of experience. There were several good bouts in which I was able to demonstrate my level, but there is still room for improvement. The most difficult matches were against top-level opponents, where concentration, quick decision-making and composure until the very last touch made the difference. Overall, I am partially satisfied with my performance. There were positive moments, but I know I can do even better, so I will continue working hard,” she added.

The fencer emphasized that the national team is now fully focused on preparations for the upcoming European Championships. The squad is analyzing mistakes from recent competitions while placing particular emphasis on physical conditioning and tactical work.

Azerbaijan’s women’s sabre team finished sixth at the World Cup stage in Peru.