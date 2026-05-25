25 May 2026
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Azerbaijan women’s sabre team finish sixth at World Cup in Lima - PHOTO

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25 May 2026 13:46
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Azerbaijan women’s sabre team finish sixth at World Cup in Lima

Azerbaijan’s women’s sabre team finished sixth at the Fencing World Cup held in Lima, Peru, delivering one of the country’s strongest recent performances in international fencing.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Azerbaijani team of Anna Bashta, Sabina Karimova, Palina Kaspiarovich and Zarifa Huseynova competed against teams from 24 countries and secured a place among the top six nations at the tournament.

Azerbaijan began the competition with a convincing 45-27 victory over Colombia before defeating Japan 45-39 in the round of 16 to reach the quarter-finals.

The national team then came agonisingly close to advancing into the medal matches. In a tense quarter-final bout against Poland, Azerbaijan suffered a heartbreaking 45-44 defeat, missing out on a place in the semi-finals by a single point.

In the classification matches for fifth to eighth place, Azerbaijan responded with a 45-41 win over South Korea before narrowly losing 45-42 to Italy in the battle for fifth place.

The result continues Azerbaijan’s steady progress in international fencing, with Anna Bashta and Sabina Karimova remaining among the country’s leading sabre athletes on the global stage ahead of upcoming Olympic qualification events and major European competitions.

Idman.Biz
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