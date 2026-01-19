21 January 2026
Azerbaijan fencers win two bronze medals at open tournament in Ankara

Fencing
News
19 January 2026 17:49
Azerbaijan fencers win two bronze medals at open tournament in Ankara

Azerbaijan’s fencers have claimed two bronze medals at an open tournament held in Turkey’s capital, Ankara.

According to Idman.Biz, Maqsud Huseynli won bronze in the senior men’s sabre competition, while Farah Abasova earned bronze in the junior women’s sabre event.

In the men’s sabre tournament, Rasul Aliyev finished seventh among 60 participants, Timur Husnaddinov placed 12th, and Nahid Mammadli ended the competition in 22nd position.

In the women’s event, Valentina Zeynalova narrowly missed out on a medal and finished fifth. Leyla Ahmadova placed 11th, Ayan Aghasiyeva 13th, Zuleykha Sultanli 20th, Jahan Sadikhova 24th, and Irina Lobas 27th.

