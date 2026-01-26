Azerbaijan’s cadet fencer wins bronze at international tournament in Poland - PHOTO

26 January 2026
Azerbaijani cadet fencer Abbas Huseynov claimed a bronze medal at the international Cadet Circuit tournament held in Konin.

According to Azerbaijan Fencing Federation, Huseynov finished the group stage with four victories before delivering an impressive run in the playoffs. The young sabre fencer eliminated opponents from Great Britain, France, Germany and Romania to secure a place in the semifinals.

In the semifinal bout, Huseynov narrowly lost 14:15 to French fencer Gael Boujrad-Benaud, who went on to win the tournament, leaving the Azerbaijani athlete with a well earned third place finish.

