6 December 2023
EN

Azerbaijan’s European Champion: "If we "swim" in the same direction, we should be friends, even if we don't want to"

Fencing
News
6 December 2023 15:50
Azerbaijan’s European Champion: "If we "swim" in the same direction, we should be friends, even if we don't want to"

"When I came to Azerbaijan, I did not know the leadership of the team. The atmosphere was different."

Idman.biz reports that the fencer of the Azerbaijan national team, Anna Bashta, said this in an interview with the Russian press when commenting on her arrival to Azerbaijan.

The leader of the team said that there were several girls she had known since childhood: "I participated in 2 Olympics with one of them. We had good communication. I have a good relationship with girls. We understand that if we "swim" in the same direction, we should be friends, whether we like it or not."

First of all, she talked about the successes achieved by the team. She said that in the last year and a half, they took place in the first "8" and sometimes even in the first "4" in all competitions: "We have achieved these successes in several years. Before, no one took Azerbaijan seriously, they thought that we could be defeated easily. Now it has reached the point where the opponent does not want to participate in the training camp with us. It is not very profitable for them to practice together, because they are afraid of defeat."

According to the European Champion, thanks to the intense training they have done over the years, they have won against France and similar teams: "France is always the team that is in the top 4". They are considered elite. We started to fight at their level and succeeded."

Idman.biz

Related news

Anna Bashta: "Baku’s taxi drivers are freaking me out"
14:07
Fencing

Anna Bashta: "Baku’s taxi drivers are freaking me out"

"Even the children see me on the street and say that I am their idol. I said to myself for a moment, oh God, how beautiful this is”
Anna first goes to France
5 December 16:09
Fencing

Anna first goes to France

Fencing Grand Prix will be held in Orléans, France
Anna Bashta: "My grandfather predicted my fate" - THE HISTORY OF THE TATTOO ON THE ARM
16 November 14:37
Fencing

Anna Bashta: "My grandfather predicted my fate" - THE HISTORY OF THE TATTOO ON THE ARM

"My grandfather predicted my fate. I remember watching the Winter Olympic Games in biathlon with my grandfather when I was little. He said that I will participate in the Olympics someday."
The childhood dream of our European champion: "I wanted to be an ice cream seller or the director of Gazprom"
16 November 12:17
Fencing

The childhood dream of our European champion: "I wanted to be an ice cream seller or the director of Gazprom"

"Fencing was starting to interfere with my studies. I was an excellent player until the 8th grade, after moving to St. Petersburg, I became a striker"
Azerbaijani fencers were 9th in the World Cup
13 November 15:59
Fencing

Azerbaijani fencers were 9th in the World Cup

The women's national saber fencing team of Azerbaijan has completed its performance in the stage competition of the World Cup held in Algeria
Ruslan Hasanov stopped competing in the World Cup
11 November 12:59
Fencing

Ruslan Hasanov stopped competing in the World Cup

The Fencing World Cup in epee continues in Switzerland

Most read

Rafael Leao came to the awards in a skirt - VIDEO
5 December 15:32
World football

Rafael Leao came to the awards in a skirt - VIDEO

Leao is in the symbolic team
The Red Devils and Jim Ratcliffe to confirm stake sale
5 December 09:48
World football

The Red Devils and Jim Ratcliffe to confirm stake sale

A stake sale will be confirmed between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Manchester United next week
The Republican Tournament in jiu-jitsu was held, the Brazilian ambassador watched the fights - PHOTO
4 December 13:55
Other

The Republican Tournament in jiu-jitsu was held, the Brazilian ambassador watched the fights - PHOTO

At the end of the competition, the winners were awarded with medals, certificates and prizes
FIA week has started in Baku - VIDEO - PHOTO
4 December 19:44
Other

FIA week has started in Baku - VIDEO - PHOTO

Today, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) took a week in Azerbaijan