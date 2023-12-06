Azerbaijan’s European Champion: "If we "swim" in the same direction, we should be friends, even if we don't want to"

"When I came to Azerbaijan, I did not know the leadership of the team. The atmosphere was different."

Idman.biz reports that the fencer of the Azerbaijan national team, Anna Bashta, said this in an interview with the Russian press when commenting on her arrival to Azerbaijan.

The leader of the team said that there were several girls she had known since childhood: "I participated in 2 Olympics with one of them. We had good communication. I have a good relationship with girls. We understand that if we "swim" in the same direction, we should be friends, whether we like it or not."

First of all, she talked about the successes achieved by the team. She said that in the last year and a half, they took place in the first "8" and sometimes even in the first "4" in all competitions: "We have achieved these successes in several years. Before, no one took Azerbaijan seriously, they thought that we could be defeated easily. Now it has reached the point where the opponent does not want to participate in the training camp with us. It is not very profitable for them to practice together, because they are afraid of defeat."

According to the European Champion, thanks to the intense training they have done over the years, they have won against France and similar teams: "France is always the team that is in the top 4". They are considered elite. We started to fight at their level and succeeded."

Idman.biz