Anna Bashta: "Baku’s taxi drivers are freaking me out"

6 December 2023
EN

Interview
Interview
6 December 2023 14:07
"Wherever I go in Azerbaijan, they recognize me, mostly the press representatives take interviews, and I get invited to television. Even the children see me on the street and say that I am their idol. I said to myself for a moment, oh God, how beautiful this is.”

Idman.biz informs that this was said by Azerbaijani fencer Anna Bashta.

The European champion mentioned interesting points in his interview with the Russian press. Stating that he is gradually adapting to Azerbaijan, the leader of our nation also announced that she can understand the language a little bit.

She talked about the most difficult moments in the first years in Baku: "At first, I could not fully adapt, I lived in a hotel. I didn't know the language. Azerbaijani language is very difficult. Taxi drivers are freaking me out. Because I don't have a car. I almost had a serious accident in the taxi several times. This is really scary. Generally, I got used to everything little by little."

First, she added that Azerbaijan is her second home: "I love the sea very much. In Baku, I always walk by the sea, sometimes 10 km. I was lucky in this respect. I think I will outlast in Azerbaijan. I need some time. If we are in Baku for a day, we go to the restaurant with the girls to eat here. I had never eaten mutton until I was in Azerbaijan. When I was offered the first time, I said I didn't want to. But this is my favorite food now."

Idman.biz

