4 September 2025
Natalya Vallek: "I am happy to have achieved a historic result at the race in Turkiye"

2 September 2025 18:08
Azerbaijani cyclist Natalya Vallek expressed her happiness over achieving a historic result at the "GranFondo" Baskent cycling race held in Ankara, Turkiye.

Idman.biz reports that she shared her thoughts with Report news agency.

The member of the Young Professional Cyclists Association spoke about the tournament she won: "This success is thanks to the proper program designed by my coach Musa Mikayilzade and my determination. I am happy to have achieved a historic result. It was a tough race because there were many strong competitors who have always been ambitious in tournaments and fight for first place. My coach set a strategic goal for me, and I did everything to secure this victory for my country and my team."

Vallek also spoke about her future goals: "I want to win in all the tournaments I participate in. I am ready to do everything possible to achieve this. Once an athlete succeeds, they should strive for new accomplishments. I am continuing my training and plan to finish among the top competitors in major races as well."

Natalya Vallek became the first Azerbaijani cyclist to win an international "GranFondo" race. She completed the 91 km course, which included 1,300 meters of elevation and mountainous roads, crossing the finish line ahead of everyone. She also took first place in her age category.

