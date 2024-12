French skier Cyprien Sarrazin crashed during training for a World Cup downhill race.

Sarrazin lost control while traveling at 125 km/h and collided with a protective wall. He was airlifted to safety by helicopter, Idman.biz reports.

The 30-year-old athlete was diagnosed with an intracranial hematoma and is currently in intensive care, where he will undergo surgery.

For context, Sarrazin has won five World Cup stages during his career.

