The best players in cycling were awarded

Tadey Pogachar among men and Lotte Kopetski among women were chosen as the best of 2024 in cycling.

They were awarded the Velo d'Or award, which is considered the "Golden Ball" of cycling, Idman.biz reports.

Slovenia's Pogačar is the first athlete since 1987 to win the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and World Championship road races in the same season. Belgian Kopetski won 16 races this year, retained the title of world champion and won Olympic bronze.

Pogacar was awarded the Velo d'Or award for the first time in 2021.

Idman.biz