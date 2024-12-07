7 December 2024
EN

The best players in cycling were awarded

Cycling news.
News
7 December 2024 12:51
18
The best players in cycling were awarded

Tadey Pogachar among men and Lotte Kopetski among women were chosen as the best of 2024 in cycling.

They were awarded the Velo d'Or award, which is considered the "Golden Ball" of cycling, Idman.biz reports.

Slovenia's Pogačar is the first athlete since 1987 to win the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and World Championship road races in the same season. Belgian Kopetski won 16 races this year, retained the title of world champion and won Olympic bronze.

Pogacar was awarded the Velo d'Or award for the first time in 2021.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

2nd SILVER of Azerbaijan in Bulgaria
26 October 10:22
Cycling news.

2nd SILVER of Azerbaijan in Bulgaria

The first Balkan cycling championship was held in Plovdiv, Bulgaria
Silver medal in Plovdiv
25 October 15:46
Cycling news.

Silver medal in Plovdiv

The first Balkan Cycling Championship took place in Plovdiv, Bulgaria
Azerbaijani gymnasts are preparing for the world championship - PHOTO
7 September 14:35
Cycling news.

Azerbaijani gymnasts are preparing for the world championship - PHOTO

The gymnasts are participating in a training camp at Yardimli Sports Complex
Danish rider out of Olympics after a freak accident
26 July 12:04
Paris-2024

Danish rider out of Olympics after a freak accident

"No words, just devastated"
Unpleasant incident at the Tour de France
14 July 17:46
Cycling news.

Unpleasant incident at the Tour de France

One of the fans threw french fries in the faces of the cyclists
Towards the Olympics: Kazakh cyclist went from Baku to Paris
5 May 11:11
Cycling news.

Towards the Olympics: Kazakh cyclist went from Baku to Paris

"I consider myself a representative of friendship between nations"

Most read

Sabah player: "I apologize to Denis and his family"
4 December 18:31
Football

Sabah player: "I apologize to Denis and his family"

Sabah player Pavol Safranko apologized to Denis Marandici and his family after breaking the opponent's leg
Turan Tovuz player Denis Marandici successfully undergoes surgery after fracturing his leg
5 December 18:06
Football

Turan Tovuz player Denis Marandici successfully undergoes surgery after fracturing his leg

The player will remain in the hospital for a while and will be discharged to continue treatment at home
Pol Arnau saves the day and secures next stage for Logrones - VIDEO
5 December 10:40
World football

Pol Arnau saves the day and secures next stage for Logrones - VIDEO

With no more substitutions available, defender Pol Arnau stepped in as goalkeeper
Luca Zidane shines as Granada advances to Copa del Rey Round of 16
4 December 16:18
Football

Luca Zidane shines as Granada advances to Copa del Rey Round of 16

Granada's French goalkeeper, Luca Zidane, delivered an impressive performance in the Copa del Rey