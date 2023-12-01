Leman Hajiyeva became Azerbaijan Champion

Azerbaijan Championship among women in rapid and blitz types of chess has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that in the competition organized in the Baku Chess Club, chess players first competed in rapid, and on the last day in blitz.

In the end, the winners were determined based on the sum of the results in both categories.

According to the results of two competitions, Laman Hajiyeva, who scored 14 points, became the winner of the Azerbaijan Championship. Ayan Allahverdiyeva took the second place with 13.5 points. Turkan Mammadyarov and Khayala Abdulla, who scored 13 points each, shared the 3rd and 4th places, respectively. Mammadyarova, who excelled in additional indicators, finished the tournament in third place.

The prize fund of the Azerbaijan Championship in rapid and blitz among women amounted to 3000 manats.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan Championship was a qualifier for the rapid and blitz World Championship to be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Idman.biz