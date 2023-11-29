29 November 2023
International Chess Tournament: The Azerbaijani player was second

29 November 2023 09:37
The International Chess Tournament has ended in Figueira da Foz, Portugal.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani chess player Eltaj Safarli finished the match in the second place.

In its last game, Eltaj defeated the British Sohum Lohia and scored 7 points. Although he could not reach Cuban Carlos Albernos, who is leading by 1 point, he kept his current position.

It should be noted that a total of 54 chess players from India, Romania, Argentina, France, Canada, Israel and other countries took part in the competition.

