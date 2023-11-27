Gadir Huseynov became the champion of Azerbaijan

zerbaijan Championship among men in rapid and blitz types of chess has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that in the competition organized in the Baku Chess Club, chess players first competed in rapid, and on the last day in blitz.

In the end, the winners were determined based on the sum of the results in both categories.

According to the results of two competitions, Gadir Huseynov, who scored 11 points, became the winner of the Azerbaijan Championship.

Abdulla Gadimbeyli took the second place with 9.5 points. Kanan Garayev and Ahmad Khagan, who scored 9 points each, shared the 3rd and 4th places respectively. Kanan Garayev, who excelled in additional indicators, finished the tournament in third place.

The award of the men's rapid and blitz Azerbaijan Championship was 5000 manats.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan Championship is a qualifier for the rapid and blitz world championships to be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan in December. According to the regulations, the chess players who will take the first three places have the right to represent Azerbaijan in the world championships.

Idman.biz