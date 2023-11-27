29 November 2023
EN

Gadir Huseynov became the champion of Azerbaijan

Chess
News
27 November 2023 12:47
Gadir Huseynov became the champion of Azerbaijan

zerbaijan Championship among men in rapid and blitz types of chess has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that in the competition organized in the Baku Chess Club, chess players first competed in rapid, and on the last day in blitz.

In the end, the winners were determined based on the sum of the results in both categories.

According to the results of two competitions, Gadir Huseynov, who scored 11 points, became the winner of the Azerbaijan Championship.

Abdulla Gadimbeyli took the second place with 9.5 points. Kanan Garayev and Ahmad Khagan, who scored 9 points each, shared the 3rd and 4th places respectively. Kanan Garayev, who excelled in additional indicators, finished the tournament in third place.

The award of the men's rapid and blitz Azerbaijan Championship was 5000 manats.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan Championship is a qualifier for the rapid and blitz world championships to be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan in December. According to the regulations, the chess players who will take the first three places have the right to represent Azerbaijan in the world championships.

Idman.biz

Related news

International Chess Tournament: The Azerbaijani player was second
09:37
Chess

International Chess Tournament: The Azerbaijani player was second

Eltaj defeated the British Sohum Lohia and scored 7 points
Nijat Abasov: "It would be better if I didn't go to the European Championship" – INTERVIEW
27 November 11:30
Chess

Nijat Abasov: "It would be better if I didn't go to the European Championship" – INTERVIEW

"I don't believe in luck in chess but we was out of luck in sports"

Eltaj Safarli missed the lead in Portugal
27 November 11:27
Chess

Eltaj Safarli missed the lead in Portugal

It should be noted that two rounds are left to the end of the competition.
Farid Abbasov evaluated the performance of our world champion: "She is a shining star"
25 November 14:59
Chess

Farid Abbasov evaluated the performance of our world champion: "She is a shining star"

"It can be said that those athletes also met our expectations"

Azerbaijani chess player was the World Champion in Italy
24 November 18:28
Chess

Azerbaijani chess player was the World Champion in Italy

About 1000 chess players from 94 countries take part in the competition
Eltaj Safarli's winning streak is broken
24 November 12:21
Chess

Eltaj Safarli's winning streak is broken

It should be noted that 55 chess players from England, Brazil, USA, Spain, The South African Republic and other countries are competing in the tournament

Most read

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
28 November 21:18
Azerbaijan football

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"I believe that those who play mini-football are capable enough to play in big football. In this regard, there are examples of the best players in the world - Luis Figo, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and many such transitions can be counted. If we take Azerbaijani clubs, we can name Abdellah Zoubir."
Nazim Babayev marries a gymnast - WEDDING PHOTO - VIDEO
26 November 20:22
Athletics

Nazim Babayev marries a gymnast - WEDDING PHOTO - VIDEO

Azerbaijani athlete Nazim Babayev threw away the stone of celibacy
Messi at Disneyland - VIDEO
27 November 11:49
World football

Messi at Disneyland - VIDEO

He has more time to enjoy his family
“History-making” referee to officiate the Champions League game
27 November 14:43
World football

“History-making” referee to officiate the Champions League game

It should be noted that the match will take place at Allianz Arena