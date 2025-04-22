Rauf Mammadov finishes 9th at Grenke Freestyle Chess Open in Karlsruhe

Azerbaijani grandmaster Rauf Mammadov has claimed 9th place at the prestigious Grenke Freestyle Chess Open held in Karlsruhe, Germany.

Mammadov drew his Round 9 match against Hungarian GM Richard Rapport, finishing the tournament with 6.5 points, Idman.biz reports.

Thanks to his superior tiebreaks, Mammadov ranked ahead of several top names including Vincent Keymer (Germany), Wesley So (USA), Javokhir Sindarov (Uzbekistan), and other elite grandmasters.

The tournament was dominated by Norwegian chess legend Magnus Carlsen, who delivered a flawless performance, winning all nine of his games to take the title.

Idman.biz