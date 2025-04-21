21 April 2025
Azerbaijan's chess players await official news from FIDE

FIDE remains silent on the host city for the Chess World Cup.

While the dates for the upcoming Chess World Cup have been set, the official venue has yet to be announced, Idman.biz reports.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from October 31 to November 27, but FIDE has not yet revealed the city that will host the prestigious event.

There is speculation that India may host the World Cup, where players will compete for three spots in the Candidates Tournament. However, this information has not been officially confirmed.

Notably, four Azerbaijani chess players have already secured their places in the World Cup. Rauf Mammadov, Riad Sammadov, and Ahmad Ahmadzada qualified through the European Championship, while Nijat Abasov earned his spot as a semifinalist in the previous World Championship.

