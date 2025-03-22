Azerbaijani derby at the European Championship and Muradli against Swain

The European Men's Chess Championship continues after a one-day break in Eforie Nord, Romania.

7th round matches will be held today, Idman.biz reports.

Mahammad Muradli, who has the highest score among Azerbaijani chess players, will face German Frederik Swain.

There will also be an Azerbaijani derby at the European Championship: Misratdin Iskenderov will play Aydin Suleymanli.

A total of 13 of Azerbaijani chess players are also participating in the continental championship, which provides 20 tickets to the World Cup.

The opponents Azerbaijani representatives will face in the seventh round:

Frederic Swain (Germany) - Mahammad Muradli

Misratdin Iskenderov - Aydin Suleymanli

Evgenios Ioannidis (Greece) - Nijat Abasov

Ahmed Ahmadzade - Luc Travadon (France)

Khagan Ahmad - Valentin Dragnev (Austria)

Daniel Vocaturo (Italy) - Vugar Manafov

Shiroglan Talibov - Dominik Horvat (Austria)

Read Samedov - Eyal Nuh (Israel)

Umid Aslanov - Ioannis Kalogeris (Greece)

Daniil Mosesov (Ukraine) - Shahin Veliyev

Elmar Atakishiyev - Egehan Ipek (Turkiye)

Sarp Shahin (Turkiye) - Suleyman Suleymanli

Tournament table: 1. Daniil Yuffa (Spain) - 5.5 points... 18. Mahammad Muradli - 4.5...

Idman.biz