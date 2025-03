Azerbaijani chess player Azer Mirzoev has made a strong start at the Budapest One Week March.

Mirzoev secured a round-one victory against Austrian player Benjamin Kienboeck, Idman.biz reports.

The Grandmasters A Tournament features 10 players competing in a round-robin format, with participants from the USA, India, Kazakhstan, France, Russia, Mexico, and Hungary also in contention.

