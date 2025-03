Azerbaijan Chess Federation has announced the Baku Open festival.

Three tournaments will be held at the Crystal Hall from April 28 to May 6, Idman.biz reports.

Tournament A will feature chess players with an Elo rating of over 2,250, tournament B will feature players with a lower rating, and tournament C will feature only young players with a FIDE rating.

Baku Open prize fund will be $55,000, of which $12,000 will be awarded to the winner.

Idman.biz