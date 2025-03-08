8 March 2025
Nijat Abasov wins Sabah Chess Cup Rapid Tournament – PHOTO

8 March 2025 09:19
4
The Sabah Chess Academy marked its first anniversary by hosting the Sabah Chess Cup rapid tournament.

The opening ceremony featured prominent guests, including Farid Gayibov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Mahir Mammadov, President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Yagub Huseynov, founder of Bridge Group, and the leadership of the Sabah Chess Academy, Idman.biz reports.

The tournament brought together top Azerbaijani chess players, including reigning national champions Rauf Mammadov and Gunay Mammadzada, national team members Nijat Abasov and Govhar Beydullayeva, as well as European champion Gadir Huseynov.

Following an intense competition, Nijat Abasov emerged as the tournament winner, securing the highest score among all participants.

