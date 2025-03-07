Nijat Abasov won the Sabah Chess Cup - PHOTO

Sabah Chess Academy held the Sabah Chess Cup rapid tournament on the occasion of its 1st anniversary.

The opening ceremony of the competition was attended by the Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov, President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov, founder of the Bridge Group Company Yagub Huseynov, as well as the leadership of the Sabah Chess Academy, Idman.biz reports.

The tournament was contested by the last national chess champions Rauf Mammadov, Gunay Mammadzade, members of the national team Nijat Abasov, Govhar Beydullayeva, European champion Gadir Huseynov and others.

The winner of the tournament, which was held in an interesting competition, was Nijat Abasov, who scored the most points. Chess players who distinguished themselves in various categories were awarded diplomas and cash prizes.

