The Aeroflot Open international chess tournament will begin tomorrow in Moscow.

Azerbaijani Grandmaster Aydın Suleymanli will also be competing in the event.

A total of 144 players will take part in the tournament. The rating leader is Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia), a two-time World Championship contender. Other prominent players, including Hans Niemann (USA), Richard Rapport (Hungary), and Daniil Dubov (Russia), will also be vying for victory.

Idman.biz