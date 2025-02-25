European Chess Championship prize fund announced

The European Chess Union (ECU) has revealed the prize fund for the upcoming European Chess Championship among men.

The total prize pool will be €100,000, with the champion receiving €20,000, Idman.biz reports.

The runner-up will be awarded €15,000, while the third-place finisher will take home €10,000.

In total, the top 23 players will receive monetary rewards, with those finishing 19th to 23rd earning €1,000 each.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 12 players, including: Aydin Suleymanli, Mahammad Muradli, Nijat Abasov, Ahmad Ahmadzada, Riad Samadov, Vuqar Manafov, Shiroghlan Talibov, Khagan Ahmad, Elmar Atakishiyev, Shahin Valiyev, Suleyman Suleymanli and Umid Aslanov.

The tournament serves as a qualifier for the FIDE World Cup and will take place from March 16 to 26 in Eforie Nord, Romania.

Idman.biz