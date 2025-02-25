European Chess Championship prize fund announced

The European Chess Union (ECU) has revealed the prize fund for the upcoming European Chess Championship among men.
The total prize pool will be €100,000, with the champion receiving €20,000, Idman.biz reports.
The runner-up will be awarded €15,000, while the third-place finisher will take home €10,000.
In total, the top 23 players will receive monetary rewards, with those finishing 19th to 23rd earning €1,000 each.
Azerbaijan will be represented by 12 players, including: Aydin Suleymanli, Mahammad Muradli, Nijat Abasov, Ahmad Ahmadzada, Riad Samadov, Vuqar Manafov, Shiroghlan Talibov, Khagan Ahmad, Elmar Atakishiyev, Shahin Valiyev, Suleyman Suleymanli and Umid Aslanov.
The tournament serves as a qualifier for the FIDE World Cup and will take place from March 16 to 26 in Eforie Nord, Romania.
Idman.biz