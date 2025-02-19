Suleymanli and Nepomniachtchi set to compete in same tournament

Azerbaijani chess player Aydin Suleymanli will compete alongside former world championship finalist Ian Nepomniachtchi at the prestigious Aeroflot Open, scheduled to take place in Moscow from March 1 to 6.

Nepomniachtchi is the tournament’s top-rated participant, followed by Richard Rapport (Hungary) and Daniil Dubov (Russia), Idman.biz reports.

A total of 142 players have registered for the event, which is known for attracting strong international competition.

Aydin Suleymanli is a former Aeroflot Open champion, adding extra intrigue to his return to the tournament.

Idman.biz