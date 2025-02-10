Vugar Asadli: "Teimour is a strong chess player"

"I consider my performance in the Azerbaijan Championship to be satisfactory," stated Azerbaijani chess player Vugar Asadli.

Idman.biz reports that in an interview with the press service of the Chess Federation, Asadli shared his thoughts on his 1/4 final exit: "In the first round, I defeated Kanan Garayev. In the 1/8 final, I won a tense tiebreak against Eltaj Safarli and advanced to the next stage. My games with Eltaj were very difficult. In the 1/4 final, I enjoyed the games against Teymur Rajabov. In the first tiebreak game, I chose a risky line and ended up in a bad position. Despite aiming for a win in the second tiebreak, I wasn't precise with my calculations. Overall, I evaluate my performance as normal."

Asadli also spoke about the challenge of facing Rajabov in the 1/4 final: "It was the first time I played against Rajabov in classical chess. Teymur is a very strong chess player. Our playing styles are different. In the national championship, all the players are strong, and there were no weak competitors. If I had faced a different opponent, the outcome might have been different. Playing against such a player was a valuable experience for me. I learned some things from Teymur."

Regarding the organization of the national championship, Asadli praised its high level: "The Azerbaijan Championship was organized at a high level. The presence of two players from the global chess elite indicates serious competition. I was satisfied with the conditions provided for the players. It was very enjoyable to compete in such a tournament."

Finally, Asadli mentioned his plans to participate in the European Championship, which will be held in Romania.

Idman.biz