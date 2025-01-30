Aydin Suleymanli secures fourth win at Tata Steel Chess, climbs to third place

Azerbaijani chess player Aydin Suleymanli has risen to third place in the prestigious Tata Steel Chess tournament held in the Dutch city of Wijk aan Zee.

Suleymanli triumphed over Kazakhstan's Kazybek Nogerbek in the 10th round of the Challengers event, Idman.biz reports.

This marks Suleymanli’s fourth victory in the tournament. He has accumulated 6.5 points, surpassing local player Benjamin Bok in additional tiebreaks.

Czech representative Tay Nguyen leads the competition with 7.5 points.

Idman.biz.